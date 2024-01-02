ICE London 2024: A New Chapter in the Gaming and Gambling Industry

Signaling the beginning of a new chapter in the global gaming and gambling industry, ICE London 2024 gears up to host global leaders and forward-thinking innovators at ExCeL London. Spanning from February 6 to 8, the event promises to be a melting pot of cutting-edge technology, strategic insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Bitline By Ibanera to Transform Casino Payments

A noteworthy feature of ICE London 2024 is the introduction of Bitline By Ibanera, a trailblazing entity that has been developed in collaboration with Everi. Led by the visionary Co-Founder and CEO Richard Jones, Bitline By Ibanera aspires to revolutionize the gaming payments landscape. The platform allows casino players to directly access casino chips utilizing their cryptocurrency and digital asset holdings. The significance of this innovation lies in its ability to bypass taxable events, therefore providing a fresh layer of convenience and efficiency for cryptocurrency owners in physical casino environments. Bitline By Ibanera, which will be exhibited at Everi’s booth N2140, stands as the sole industry provider that enables this unique casino chip access.

Driving Growth and Fostering Innovation

Amidst the dynamic environment of the gaming industry, ICE London 2024 aims to serve as an engine of growth and a catalyst for innovation. The Fast Forward feature, targeted towards start-ups and positive-disruptors, is designed to help professionals explore, discuss, and shape the future of the gaming industry. The platform also seeks to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within organizations.

Unfolding Developments in the Gaming Industry

ICE London 2024 also brings to light various ongoing developments in the gaming industry across different regions. This includes the warning issued by the UK government to modernize casino rules before imposing extra costs, developments in Finland, Macau, and Colombia, and the proposed changes to ensure the survival of the industry in the face of increasing National Living Wage and the impact of freezing casino duty bands.

With a line-up of industry giants and disruptors such as END 2 END and BetConstruct showcasing their latest products and strategies, ICE London 2024 is poised to be a defining event in shaping the future of the gaming and gambling industry.