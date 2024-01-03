en English
Business

Huya Inc. Acquires APKpure from Tencent in a $81 Million Deal

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST
Huya Inc. Acquires APKpure from Tencent in a $81 Million Deal

In a strategic move aiming to bolster its international gaming app promotion and distribution, Huya Inc., a prominent player in the livestream gaming industry, has purchased APKpure, a global provider of mobile app services, from Tencent Holdings Ltd. for a reported $81 million. This acquisition is also projected to create synergy with Huya’s livestream platform, NimoTV, further solidifying its market presence.

Huya’s Stock Rises

Following the announcement of the deal, Huya’s shares experienced a roughly 4% increase, demonstrating the market’s positive reception of the acquisition. With over 90% of its revenue currently derived from livestreaming, Huya is navigating a challenging landscape marked by tense regulatory pressure and stiff competition. The acquisition of APKpure is seen as a strategic step towards diversifying its revenue sources and exploring new avenues for growth.

Tencent’s Divestment Strategy

The sale is in line with Tencent’s wider corporate strategy to divest its non-core assets amidst tightening regulatory scrutiny from Chinese authorities on the gaming industry. This pressure has manifested in recent draft rules aimed at curbing gaming incentives and rewards. Such regulatory changes have weighed heavily on major gaming companies, with both Tencent and NetEase witnessing significant downturns in their stock prices.

Adjusting to Regulatory Changes

In response to the evolving regulatory landscape, Tencent is concentrating on activities with high growth potential, streamlining operations, and reducing new investments. This sale fits into this strategy, allowing the tech giant to focus on its core operations while shedding peripheral parts of its extensive tech empire. Both Tencent and Huya are adjusting their strategies, demonstrating the flexibility required to successfully navigate the shifting market dynamics and regulatory framework.

Business China Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

