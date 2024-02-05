Humble's Charity-Driven Deal on Cyberpunk TTRPG Books

Humble, the digital storefront, has made a grand gesture for tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) enthusiasts. The company is currently offering a substantial deal on Cyberpunk TTRPG books. Until February 25, a collection of 23 sourcebooks, aides, and supplementary materials for Cyberpunk Red and Cyberpunk 2020 is available for a mere $18. This bundle includes core rulebooks for both games, the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit, and additional resources. Buyers can also access downloadable PDFs of extra weapons, characters, and campaign ideas.

Charity through Gaming

Not only does this offer aim to expand players' collections affordably, but it also supports a noble cause. A portion of the sale proceeds goes to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. This charity network provides treatment, housing, and meals to sick children and their families. Buyers have the option to adjust their donation distribution between the publisher, the charity, and Humble itself.

A Treasure Trove for Cyberpunk Fans

For fans of the original game, there's an alternative option too. A collection of 11 Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebooks is on offer for just $10. The Cyberpunk TTRPG series, renowned for its neon-tinted dystopian setting, has been a significant influence in the genre. It stands alongside the Shadowrun franchise and inspired the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077.

A Win-Win Deal

This Humble deal provides a win-win situation for all involved. Gamers get a chance to delve deeper into the Cyberpunk universe at a bargain, charities receive vital support, and Humble continues its tradition of offering great deals while supporting worthy causes.