Gaming

Humble Bundle and AGDQ Collaborate on Speedrunning Games Bundle for Charity

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
In an exciting move for speedrunning enthusiasts, Humble Bundle has launched a novel offering in association with Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ). The purpose of this collaboration is twofold: to provide high-energy games that are popular among speedrunners and to support a charitable cause, specifically the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The games featured in this bundle will also be part of the AGDQ marathon, set to kick off on January 14th, offering players a fantastic opportunity to sharpen their skills.

Games to Look Forward to

The bundle boasts an impressive lineup including titles such as ‘Bayonetta’, a game renowned for its stylish action and witch-themed narrative, and ‘Borderlands 2: Game of the Year Edition’, a game that presents a frenzied world waiting for players to explore and master. Another gem in the collection is ‘Celeste’, a game that pushes players to their limits with its challenging platforming gameplay.

Supporting Charity Through Gaming

This unique bundle not only offers a chance for gamers to immerse themselves in an array of high-quality games but also contributes to a noble cause by supporting the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This follows the trend of Humble Bundle’s previous charity events, such as the speedrunners charity event that took place from September 15, 2023, to October 5, 2023. The event managed to raise $14,880 for charity and sold 7,362 bundles.

Humble Bundle’s community, since its inception in 2010, has contributed a substantial sum of over $240,000,000 to various charities. The current collaboration with AGDQ continues this philanthropic tradition, with the proceeds from the Speed Running Bundle going towards cancer prevention.

Speedrunning and the AGDQ Marathon

The AGDQ community regularly organizes speedrunning marathons as a way to raise funds for charity. The upcoming Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 event, scheduled for the next week, is the latest in this series. With the inclusion of games such as ‘Bayonetta’ and ‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’ in the Speed Running Bundle, players will have a chance to practice and potentially showcase their prowess in these games during the marathon.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

