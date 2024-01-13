Horizon Franchise Confirms Development of New Multiplayer Game

In a move that has sparked excitement among gaming aficionados, the Horizon franchise has confirmed the development of a multiplayer game, likely to feature a battle royale mode and player-versus-environment (PvE) elements. This announcement comes on the heels of the cancellation of The Last of Us Online, Naughty Dog’s intended multiplayer extension for their acclaimed franchise.

The Rise of Horizon

The new multiplayer game is currently being crafted by Guerilla Games, the creators behind the Horizon franchise. Fans are hopeful that this new venture will bring to life some of the features that were initially promised for The Last of Us Online, including the much-anticipated battle royale mode. The game is expected to add a competitive edge to the Horizon franchise, introducing challenges that extend beyond player-versus-player encounters.

Introducing New Threats

Gamers may have to grapple with threats such as the ‘storm’ or ‘blight’, which could jeopardize players’ health, and confront formidable machines like the beastly Thunderjaws. These innovative elements are set to enhance the gaming experience, offering players a unique blend of competition and adventure.

Continuing Success

Horizon: Forbidden West, the latest release in the franchise, is currently available on PS4 and PS5. It has received a Metascore of 88, indicating considerable critical acclaim. The game’s single-player experience spans approximately 29 hours, and it is rated T for Teen with content descriptors for blood, language, use of alcohol, and violence.

As gamers worldwide eagerly await further updates on the Horizon multiplayer game, the franchise continues to affirm its position as a leading light in the gaming industry.