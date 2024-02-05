Honkai Impact 3rd Sets Course for Mars with 'Mars Crisis' Update

The popular action role-playing game, Honkai Impact 3rd, is gearing up for an exciting new update titled 'Mars Crisis,' set to transport players to an unexplored terrain - Mars. As part of this captivating update, players will encounter new stars and playable characters, including the mysterious Senadina from the Sea of Data, the Earth-born Erdos Helia, and Coralie 6626 Planck, an Earthling bestowed with animal features.
Pre-registration Rewards and Bonuses
Players who pre-register for the Mars Crisis update will not only secure early access to the new adventure but will also receive a Warm-Up Bundle featuring various in-game items. Adding to the anticipation, pre-registered players will be automatically entered into raffles, offering a chance to win cutting-edge electronic devices such as an Apple Vision Pro and a Nintendo Switch.
Update 7.3: Celebratory Bonuses
With the rollout of update 7.3, Honkai Impact 3rd is ensuring all players have a reason to celebrate. Each player will receive several bonuses, including a Coralie character card, a recommended weapon, a stigma set, and 10 Focused Supply Cards. Furthermore, players will be given the choice to receive one S-rank Battlesuit as a bonus gift, with options including the powerful Dea Anchora, the enigmatic Fallen Rosemary, and the electrifying Herrscher of Thunder.
A Glimpse of the Martian Adventure
The preview of update 7.3 provides a tantalizing glimpse into the new Martian area, showcasing the red planet in all its glory. Players will also get a sneak peek into the new characters and their unique combat abilities, setting the stage for new strategies and gameplay experiences.