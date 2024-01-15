en English
Gaming

Hong Kong’s Gambling Ordinance Under Scrutiny: Consumer Council Calls for Revision Amidst Online Gaming Concerns

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
In a landmark move, Hong Kong’s Consumer Council has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the city’s Gambling Ordinance. The Council’s primary concern is the inadequacy of current regulations to address an evolving online gaming landscape that increasingly mirrors traditional gambling. This includes simulated gambling games, which, disturbingly, are accessible to minors without requisite age verification.

Simulated Gambling Games: A New Frontier

Between October and December 2023, the Council embarked on a research project, analyzing six simulated gambling games available on popular app stores. The games in question employ a variety of strategies designed to foster habitual engagement and encourage in-app spending. These include enticing login bonuses and appealing paid features.

Additionally, many games incorporate elements reminiscent of gambling, such as paid lucky draws and loot boxes. However, not all games provide a transparent outline of the odds of winning these draws, raising questions about their fairness and the potential for exploitation.

Opaque Terms and Unchecked Prizes

Beyond this, certain games go a step further, offering physical prizes in their draws. Worryingly, the terms and conditions governing these offerings are far from transparent, creating a murky environment where players, particularly minors, may be at risk.

Psychological Implications and the Path to Addiction

The Consumer Council’s study paints a grim picture of the potential long-term psychological effects of these games. Adolescents, whose cognitive abilities are still developing, are particularly vulnerable. There’s a real concern that exposure to and participation in these simulated gambling games could normalize gambling behaviors in this impressionable demographic.

This could set them on a path towards developing a potential addiction and increase the likelihood of transitioning to real money gambling. The study serves as a stark reminder that policymakers must evolve and adapt to ensure the protection of consumers in an increasingly digitized world.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

