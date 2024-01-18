Hogwarts Legacy Breaks Call of Duty and Rockstar Games' Winning Streak: Circana Report

US video game industry sales in December 2023 witnessed a 4% surge, reaching a total of $7.9 billion, and a 1% annual increase, accumulating to $57.2 billion, according to the latest report by Circana. The top-selling game for December was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and the best-selling game for the entire year was Hogwarts Legacy, ending the reign of either the latest Call of Duty or a new Rockstar Games release.

A Deep Dive into the Data

The report, bereft of specific unit sales figures or digital sales for some titles, listed the top 20 best-selling games for December 2023 and the entire year. Interestingly, the total sales figures don't fully reveal a game's reach, as demonstrated by games like Starfield, which are also accessible through subscription memberships.

Unseating the Reigning Champions

The standout revelation of the year was Hogwarts Legacy, claiming the title of the best-selling game of 2023 across all platforms in the US. It unseated long-standing champions Call of Duty and Rockstar Games, whose latest titles have consistently topped the annual sales charts. This shift underscores the evolving tastes of gamers and the ever-shifting dynamics of the gaming industry.

The Future of the Gaming Market

