Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game

Hi-Rez Studios has set the gaming world abuzz with the announcement of SMITE 2, a sequel to the renowned action Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game, SMITE. Conceived with Unreal Engine 5.2 and slated for an upgrade to 5.3, the successor promises a next-generation action MOBA experience replete with advanced graphics and gameplay features including dynamic lighting, physically based rendering, and lifelike cloth simulation.

Revolutionizing Gameplay with Enhanced Systems

SMITE 2 introduces an overhauled Relic and Item system, fostering greater creative liberty with inventory items boasting active effects. The character system witnesses a radical transformation, with gods now having the option to specialize in either Strength or Intelligence, leading to diverse playstyles. The game also welcomes the addition of new gods, notably the much-anticipated Hecate, the Greek goddess of sorcery.

Next-Gen User Interface and Cross-Platform Compatibility

Among the myriad of enhancements, SMITE 2 will feature a custom matchmaking system and support cross-play between PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. Improvements to the user interface, Item Store, and audio underline Hi-Rez Studios’ commitment to delivering a top-tier gaming experience.

Respecting Legacy and Rewarding Loyalty

Despite being a new game, Hi-Rez Studios remains dedicated to supporting both SMITE and SMITE 2 concurrently, ensuring players of the original game are not marginalized. The company’s Divine Legacy program serves to reward players’ previous investments in SMITE, converting spent gems into Legacy Gems for use in SMITE 2. This program will also offer unique skins and other rewards, with new skins being cross-generational.

Inviting Community Feedback and Anticipation for Closed Alpha

The Closed Alpha for SMITE 2 is set to commence in Spring 2024, with signups already open and community feedback being actively solicited. Gamers worldwide eagerly await further details about the sequel, which will be unveiled in a development insights show scheduled for January 14.