Gaming

Hi-Fi Rush: Xbox Exclusive Game Potentially Heading to Other Platforms

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Anticipation is building among gamers as the critically-acclaimed Xbox exclusive game, Hi-Fi Rush, appears slated for release on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One platforms. The evidence for this move lies in a fresh rating for the game in Australia, yet interestingly, there’s no mention of a PS5 version.

Speculations Surrounding the Cross-Platform Release

With the one-year anniversary of the game’s initial launch on Xbox Series X looming, speculation about a possible cross-platform release is rife. Hi-Fi Rush’s stellar performance as one of the best Xbox Game Pass titles in 2023 has set high expectations for its debut on other platforms.

Shifting Trends in Cross-Platform Support

Emerging reports suggest that Xbox exclusives, Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves, could be heading to PS5 and Switch. This signals a potential shift in cross-platform support for first-party titles and aligns with a broader trend of console manufacturers expanding their reach. Sony, for instance, is making a play for a larger piece of the PC and mobile market.

Anticipation for New PS5 Games in 2024 and Beyond

If these reports materialize, PS5 and Switch players could soon be enjoying two of the best games on console. This would add to the burgeoning list of new PS5 games launching in 2024 and beyond.

Despite the excitement, there’s still no official confirmation of the cross-platform release or a specific release date. The unique features of Hi-Fi Rush, including its innovative use of controller vibration to enhance the gaming experience, have yet to be tested on other platforms. The game’s translation to the PS5 DualSense controller, known for its unique haptic features, is particularly intriguing.

The success of Hi-Fi Rush marks a significant shift for its developer, Tango Gameworks, previously known for horror titles like The Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo. This article concludes with a disclosure from Game Rant, affirming their participation in affiliate and sponsored partnerships.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

