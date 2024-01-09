en English
Gaming

Hi-Fi Rush: From Xbox Exclusive to a Potential Cross-Platform Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
The action rhythm game Hi-Fi Rush, originally developed by Tango Gameworks as an Xbox exclusive, is setting the gaming community abuzz with hints of a cross-platform release. The Australian Classification board has recently rated the game for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, sparking speculation of its expansion beyond the Xbox realm.

Unraveling the Hi-Fi Rush Journey

Hi-Fi Rush took the gaming world by surprise when it launched in January 2023. The unexpected release strategy, minus the typical prolonged hype-building, was hailed as a refreshing move. The game soon proved its mettle, becoming one of the top titles on Xbox Game Pass and earning high praise for its stellar audio design. It bagged multiple awards in 2023, reinforcing its position as a strong Xbox Game of the Year contender.

Reading the Signs of Expansion

Rumors about a potential cross-platform release for a celebrated Xbox game have been circulating for a while. The new rating for Hi-Fi Rush on the Australian Classification board seems to align with these whispers. However, the omission of the PS5 in the rating information is intriguing. Questions are rising around how the game’s unique vibration feature would be adapted for the PS5’s advanced haptic controller.

The Anticipation Builds

With no official confirmation or release date announced yet for the cross-platform launch, anticipation is mounting. The gaming community is on the edge of their seats as the one-year anniversary of Hi-Fi Rush’s release approaches. The original launch strategy for Hi-Fi Rush was well-received and has fueled rumors that another game might be unveiled in the 2024 Xbox Developer Direct. The potential expansion of Hi-Fi Rush to other platforms has set high expectations among fans and industry insiders alike, promising a riveting chapter in the gaming narrative.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

