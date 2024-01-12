Hellcard’s ‘Artifacts Update’: A Game-changer for Players

Skystone Games has unfurled a new chapter for its RPG, roguelike deckbuilder game, Hellcard, with the launch of the ‘Artifacts Update’. Breathing new life into the game, this update introduces a wealth of new artifacts and items that alter the dynamics of gameplay, ushering in a myriad of fresh strategic options and enhanced customization possibilities for players.

Playing the Hand You’re Dealt

Hellcard, embedded in the vibrant universe of Paper Dungeons, pits players against the formidable forces of the Archdemon. The player’s mission: to construct their character and deck from a selection of over 300 cards. With the ‘Artifacts Update’, not only does the game’s depth magnify, but it also unveils additional avenues for players to tailor their experience.

Class Act

Adding to the game’s allure are three distinct classes that wield a profound influence on the gameplay style. Whether one’s preference leans towards the brute force of a warrior, the cunning of a rogue, or the arcane knowledge of a wizard, each class brings a unique set of skills and strategies to the fore. This diversity amplifies the game’s replay value and encourages players to experiment with different approaches.

Strategic Combat and New Artifacts

At the heart of Hellcard remains its strategic combat, where the positioning of monsters plays a pivotal role in determining the outcome of battles. With the ‘Artifacts Update’, this core feature is further enhanced. Intriguing new elements such as Sticky Fingers, which replenishes an empty hand by drawing cards, and Bow Tie, inflicting damage at the onset of fights, join the fray, adding layers of complexity to the strategic mix. These additions not only increase the game’s depth but also allow players to modify their gameplay style to match their preferences.

In anticipation of the game’s release, Skystone Games had made available a release date trailer last year, providing a glimpse into the game’s mechanics and a preview of the new update. This update, with its transformative artifacts and tactical depth, reaffirms Hellcard’s position as a game that rewards strategic thinking and offers a myriad of ways for players to customize their gameplay experience.