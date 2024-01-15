Hashbane Interactive Unveils First Gameplay of ‘Instinction’

New Zealand’s Hashbane Interactive has lifted the veil on their highly anticipated title, ‘Instinction’, offering fans their first peek at the game’s dynamic gameplay. This upcoming game, first announced in February 2021, represents a fresh take on the dinosaur survival genre, equipped with a compelling narrative, contemporary mechanics, and an array of dinosaurs.

Instinction: A Prehistoric Action-Adventure

Characterized as a first-person prehistoric action-adventure, ‘Instinction’ boasts a wide-linear campaign structure. The game’s fabric weaves together quests, puzzles, combat, and exploration, immersing players in a world known as The Rift, teeming with prehistoric creatures. Players must rely on their resourcefulness and wit to survive in this vibrant, challenging environment.

First Glimpse of Gameplay

Recently, Hashbane released the inaugural part of a gameplay series, a multi-part reveal set to continue into 2024. The footage spotlights the game’s early stages, where the protagonist, Izzy, begins to acclimate to her unfamiliar surroundings. Future installments promise to uncover more aspects, including human and dinosaur AI combat, environmental destruction, swimming, and additional unique game mechanics.

Release Timeline and Platforms

Alpha access to ‘Instinction’ is slated for later in 2024, with the ambition for a full release by late 2025. The game is being developed for a multiple-platform release, including Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, PS4, and PS5, ensuring a wide player base.