Artists/Artwork

Harold Halibut: A Blend of Artisanal Animation and Game Design

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Harold Halibut: A Blend of Artisanal Animation and Game Design

On this day, the world of gaming is buzzing with anticipation for Harold Halibut, a new video game from German indie studio, Slow Bros. Unlike the high-tech graphics and ultra-realistic designs of mainstream Triple-A games, Harold Halibut is breaking the mold. The game leverages the charm of stop-motion animation, using hand-made clay puppets and finely detailed model sets to create an immersive world. These tangible elements are then digitized into the Unity game engine, resulting in a unique and captivating gaming experience.

Artisanal Animation Meets Game Design

At the heart of Harold Halibut’s design is an artist-first workflow that prioritizes creative expression. The game’s art director and studio co-founder, Ole Tillmann, reveals that the game’s conception was born out of the team’s most potent storytelling skill: building physical models. The traditional techniques of stop-motion animation, combined with modern technology like motion capture suits from Xsens, have allowed Slow Bros to create a game that is as rich in narrative as it is in visual detail.

Creating a World, One Clay Puppet at a Time

The team’s meticulous process involved sketching characters, sculpting them into clay puppets, and then digitizing these creations into the Unity game engine for the game environment. This approach was influenced by various cultural references, including Czech animation classics, British animation studio Aardman, and the distinctive style of Wes Anderson films. For movements, the team used a blend of motion capture and hand animation, bringing their digitized characters to life with a sense of authenticity and charm unique to stop-motion.

Blending Art and Technology for Game Performance

Despite the artistic focus, the team also had to balance the technical demands of game development. While they utilized industry-standard software for tasks like 3D scanning, the team also innovated their own methods to optimize game performance. This included creating a bespoke approach to handle the transition from physical objects to 3D game elements, ensuring that Harold Halibut not only looked exceptional but played smoothly too. It represents a harmonious blend of artisanal animation charm and narrative design, marking a distinctive and anticipated entry in the gaming industry.

Artists/Artwork Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

