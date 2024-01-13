Guild Wars 2 Battles EU Matchmaking Issues; Previews Balance Update

Guild Wars 2, an esteemed online role-playing game, has embarked on a bold endeavor to restructure its World vs. World (WvW) mode. However, the beta testing flagged significant matchmaking issues on the European server, stirring a wave of concern among the dedicated community. ArenaNet, the game’s developer, has swung into action, working diligently to identify and rectify these anomalies.

Matchmaking Issues Plague WvW Restructuring Beta

The WvW restructuring beta was greeted with anticipation by Guild Wars 2 enthusiasts, marking a crucial step towards enhancing the game’s dynamics. However, the beta launch was marred by unexpected matchmaking problems on the European server. Players reported being stuck in different WvW teams than their guilds, prompting a flurry of requests to halt the beta until the issues are resolved.

ArenaNet Rises to the Challenge

ArenaNet demonstrated its commitment to the Guild Wars 2 community by swiftly addressing these concerns. While some issues have been resolved for most players, a second bug continues to thwart the efforts, preventing the fix from working for a subset of players. The developer has pledged to leave no stone unturned in its ongoing investigation to rectify the situation.

Anticipated Balance Update Previewed

Amid the matchmaking turbulence, ArenaNet has offered a glimpse into the upcoming balance update scheduled for January 30th. This update, carrying significant changes to class balance and the introduction of new weapons, is designed to improve the overall gameplay dynamics. This preview has stirred excitement among the players, eager to explore the strategic opportunities the update will present.