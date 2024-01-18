GTA Online Update: Tow Truck Missions Now Yield Double Income

In a move poised to invigorate the gaming landscape, Rockstar Games has unveiled the latest GTA Online weekly update, presenting an enticing opportunity for Tow Truck business owners. By engaging in Tow Truck missions, players can now earn double the passive income from Salvage Yard Daily Income. This financial boost, available until January 24, 2023, promises to enrich the gameplay experience.
Capitalizing on Salvage Yard Opportunities
To reap the benefits of this update, players must first secure ownership of a Salvage Yard, an in-game property available for purchase via the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. A variety of locations are on offer for establishing the Salvage Yard, each bearing different costs. Post-acquisition, a crucial Tow Truck upgrade is required to unlock the associated missions.
Tow Truck Missions and Upgrade Choices
There are two upgrade options accessible to players, both offering identical income prospects. Participating in Tow Truck missions involves salvaging vehicles from different locations and returning them to the Salvage Yard for parts. Successful completion of each mission fetches an impressive $30,000-$40,000 reward, besides augmenting the Salvage Yard Daily income to a maximum of $48,000 for the event period.
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
As part of the weekly update, Rockstar Games has also introduced new Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles specifically for business owners. This addition, combined with the range of vehicles that players might encounter during missions, adds another layer of excitement to the gameplay. With the countdown to January 24 already begun, players stand to gain significantly from this well-thought-out incentive.