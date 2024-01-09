GTA 5 Online Unveils Wildlife Photography Challenge with Exclusive Rewards

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online has launched an innovative Wildlife Photography Challenge, exclusively available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. This unique challenge lets players venture into a virtual wildlife expedition, offering a blend of thrill and rewards.

A Rewarding Expedition

Players are tasked with capturing images of various birds and animals each day. Each creature photographed gifts them $20,000 and 500 RP, making it an enticing adventure for the gaming community. The potential reward stack includes an exclusive Zoophilist outfit and the coveted Declasse Park Ranger vehicle.

Adding a Twist of Difficulty

The challenge refrains from marking the locations of these creatures on the map, adding a layer of difficulty and excitement. For instance, one of the creatures players may need to photograph is the Poodle, usually found sauntering in the Rockford Hills district. Birds such as the Chicken Hawk and the Crow, typically spotted in Blaine County’s Grand Senora Desert, are also part of the event.

Unlocking Exclusive Rewards

Successfully photographing one animal unlocks the Declasse Park Ranger vehicle for purchase, adding a sense of achievement to the game. Fans who manage to photograph ten animals also gain access to a discounted trade price for the vehicle. The challenge, thus, not only offers a unique gaming experience but also provides substantial rewards.

Players eager to partake in this exciting challenge can kick-start their journey by visiting the LS Tourist Board in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. With a fusion of adventure, exploration, and rewards, the Wildlife Photography Challenge is set to engage Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players like never before.