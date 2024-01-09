en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

GTA 5 Online Unveils Wildlife Photography Challenge with Exclusive Rewards

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
GTA 5 Online Unveils Wildlife Photography Challenge with Exclusive Rewards

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online has launched an innovative Wildlife Photography Challenge, exclusively available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. This unique challenge lets players venture into a virtual wildlife expedition, offering a blend of thrill and rewards.

A Rewarding Expedition

Players are tasked with capturing images of various birds and animals each day. Each creature photographed gifts them $20,000 and 500 RP, making it an enticing adventure for the gaming community. The potential reward stack includes an exclusive Zoophilist outfit and the coveted Declasse Park Ranger vehicle.

Adding a Twist of Difficulty

The challenge refrains from marking the locations of these creatures on the map, adding a layer of difficulty and excitement. For instance, one of the creatures players may need to photograph is the Poodle, usually found sauntering in the Rockford Hills district. Birds such as the Chicken Hawk and the Crow, typically spotted in Blaine County’s Grand Senora Desert, are also part of the event.

Unlocking Exclusive Rewards

Successfully photographing one animal unlocks the Declasse Park Ranger vehicle for purchase, adding a sense of achievement to the game. Fans who manage to photograph ten animals also gain access to a discounted trade price for the vehicle. The challenge, thus, not only offers a unique gaming experience but also provides substantial rewards.

Players eager to partake in this exciting challenge can kick-start their journey by visiting the LS Tourist Board in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. With a fusion of adventure, exploration, and rewards, the Wildlife Photography Challenge is set to engage Grand Theft Auto 5 Online players like never before.

0
Gaming Wildlife
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
2 mins ago
Suicide Squad: Rocksteady Avoids Live Service Label Despite Features
Rocksteady’s upcoming title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is stirring conversations in the gaming world with its apparent live service game features. Despite the evident inclusion of elements like a battle pass and gear scores, Rocksteady’s studio product director, Darius Sadeghian, refrains from categorizing the game as a live service in an interview with
Suicide Squad: Rocksteady Avoids Live Service Label Despite Features
Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary
54 mins ago
Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary
MSI Ignites Gaming World with AI-Powered Monitor at CES 2024
56 mins ago
MSI Ignites Gaming World with AI-Powered Monitor at CES 2024
Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn
4 mins ago
Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
26 mins ago
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES
54 mins ago
Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
43 seconds
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History
56 seconds
Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History
Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Suspended from Driving for a Month
1 min
Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Suspended from Driving for a Month
Vidit Gujrathi's Comprehensive and Costly Preparation for 2024 Candidates Tournament
1 min
Vidit Gujrathi's Comprehensive and Costly Preparation for 2024 Candidates Tournament
Uganda's Fiscal Strain: Kivumbi Muwanga Highlights Reduction in Discretionary Expenditure Due to Borrowing
2 mins
Uganda's Fiscal Strain: Kivumbi Muwanga Highlights Reduction in Discretionary Expenditure Due to Borrowing
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
2 mins
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
Michigan's JJ McCarthy Celebrates National Championship Victory with Girlfriend Katya Kuropas
2 mins
Michigan's JJ McCarthy Celebrates National Championship Victory with Girlfriend Katya Kuropas
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
3 mins
Poland Accused of Obstructing Nord Stream Pipeline Investigations: Unraveling the Motives and Consequences
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
3 mins
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
39 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app