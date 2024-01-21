Grounded Unleashes Creative Possibilities with New Playgrounds Mode

In a significant development, Obsidian Entertainment's survival horror RPG, Grounded, has unleashed the promise of unlimited creativity with its new Playgrounds mode. The mode invites players to craft their own unique maps and share them with the global gaming community. It thrusts open the door to every item in the game, including a vast selection of resources, machines, weapons, tools, and cosmetic items, empowering players with boundless creative control.

Unleashing Creativity with Playgrounds Mode

Playgrounds mode is a sandbox where players can construct intricate designs, ranging from detailed bases, shops, to boss rush colosseums. The mode also allows players to set up rooms filled with traps, offering enticing quest rewards for those who dare to brave the challenge. Adding to the dynamism are all the creatures and critters from the game, which can be placed anywhere within the Playgrounds. Their AI can be activated or deactivated, enabling the creation of dynamic environments with guards or moving threats.

Navigating the World with the Handy Gnat Feature

The introduction of the Handy Gnat feature adds another layer of ingenuity to the gameplay. This feature enables flight, facilitating the construction of large or towering structures with ease. It offers an aerial perspective, making it possible to build and design with a bird's-eye view.

Exploring the Grassbox and Backyard Maps

The new mode offers two distinct maps for players to unleash their creativity - the classic Backyard map and the Grassbox. The Backyard map, a safer version of the main game's environment, comes loaded with all the creative features. Conversely, the Grassbox offers a simpler, flatter terrain, perfect for those seeking an unobstructed building environment. The Grassbox also encompasses natural features like caves and labs to add a touch of realism to the builds.

With its availability on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, Grounded's addition of the Playgrounds mode marks a significant milestone, expanding the game's creative horizons and opening up a world of possibilities for the players.