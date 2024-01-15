Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Unveils Lucilius, the King of Fallen Angels

The world of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, a popular fighting game, is set to welcome a new warrior, Lucilius, the king of fallen angels. This new addition is bringing a unique mechanic that may revolutionize the game's dynamics, offering both veteran players and newcomers an exciting challenge.

Lucilius: An Unprecedented Fighter

Unlike average fighters, Lucilius will start matches at a slower pace. However, this is not a disadvantage. His unique mechanic, Blade Level meter, sits beneath his SBA Gauge, allowing him to increase his speed and reduce cooldowns through his skills, which also level up his Blade Level.

Formidable Abilities

Lucilius comes with a range of abilities, each promising to keep his opponents on their toes. His arsenal includes Iblis, a multi-hit projectile; Phosphorus, a slashing attack using a golden blade; Iscariot, a dash attack; and Tessera, a teleportation skill with variations that add explosions or warp above the opponent. One of his unique abilities is Orbital Resonance, which restricts movement but allows control of blades and continuous charging of the Blade Level meter.

Joining the Roster

Lucilius is set to join the roster of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising on January 16 as the first character of Character Pass 1. The next character to join the roster following Lucilius will be 2B from Nier Automata, expected to be introduced next month. This new inclusion is expected to shake up the game's dynamics, adding new challenges and experiences for players.