Granblue Fantasy Relink Unveils Preload Details for PlayStation

Anticipated action RPG game, Granblue Fantasy Relink, developed by Cygames, has unveiled its preload details for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5). The preload mechanism allows players to download the game prior to its official launch, ensuring instantaneous gameplay upon release. The preload is scheduled to be available from January 27, 2024, at midnight local time, two days ahead of the early access period commencing on January 29, 2024.

Preload Sizes and Dates

The capacity size and preload time for both the PS4 and PS5 versions of 'Relink' have been disclosed. The PS4 version comes in at 25.831 GB while the PS5 version, attributed to enhanced textures, models, and other assets, stands at 52.8 GB. Players are urged to ensure their console has sufficient storage for the download. The preload will be accessible from January 27 and unlockable on January 29.

Preorder and Early Access

Preloading requires a digital pre-order from the PlayStation store and adherence to specific download steps. An added perk of early access to the game awaits those who pre-order. Granblue Fantasy Relink will officially be available on February 1, 2024, for PC (Steam) and PlayStation consoles.

No Preload for PC version

Contrary to the PlayStation versions, no preload is available for the PC version based on the information provided. However, the PC version has been launched on the Steam platform with system requirements and game introduction available for potential players. The gaming community can look forward to additional news and updates about the game as its release date approaches.