Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store

In a pivotal move, Google has unveiled its plan to broaden the support for real-money gaming (RMG) apps on the Play Store. The tech behemoth plans to roll out an expanded range of these games, beginning with India, Mexico, and Brazil in June, with an eye on further global expansion in due course.

From Pilot to Expansion

The new strategy is an extension of a pilot project that Google initiated in India back in 2021. The pilot, which allowed fantasy sports and Rummy apps on the Play Store, met with positive feedback, paving the way for a more extensive rollout. Now, Google will permit a broader spectrum of RMG apps, catering to a wider variety of gaming types and operators.

Revisiting the Fee Structure

In tandem with its expansion plans, Google is also mulling over a revision of its service fee model applicable to subscriptions and in-app purchases within these RMG apps. While specific information about the proposed fee structure remains under wraps, the intent is clear – to reflect the value provided by Google Play and bolster the sustainability of the Android and Play ecosystems.

Accommodating the Dynamics of the RMG Industry

This policy overhaul seeks to align with the unique dynamics and earnings models intrinsic to the real-money gaming industry. Google’s approach involves a collaborative effort with developers to ensure a seamless integration of these apps into the Play Store. The tech giant is acutely aware of the challenges in this arena, the most notable one being the removal of Paytm’s app in 2020 due to the inclusion of fantasy sports features.

The pilot program, replete with stringent regulations such as age and ID verification, will continue to run until June 30. Post this deadline, developers will have the latitude to publish a more diverse array of RMG apps on the Play Store, marking a new era in the realm of real-money gaming.