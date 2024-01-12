Golden Sun Games Set to Shine on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers are set to relive the magic of the Game Boy Advance era with the release of two classic role-playing games, Golden Sun (2001) and Golden Sun: The Lost Age (2002). Scheduled to launch on January 17th or 16th, depending on time zones, these games have been eagerly awaited since Nintendo hinted at their presence on the subscription service about a year ago.

The Magical World of Golden Sun

Golden Sun unfolds the adventure of Isaac, Garet, Ivan, and Mia, four magic-wielding heroes from the village of Vale. Their quest to Mt. Aleph is brimming with obstacles. They aim to prevent the ancient power of Alchemy from causing turmoil in their world, Weyard. Confronting enemies, solving puzzles, and overcoming challenges that test their magical abilities, known as Psynergy, they are backed by mystical creatures called Djinn.

The Narrative Continues in Golden Sun: The Lost Age

The sequel, Golden Sun: The Lost Age, shifts the narrative perspective to Felix, the antagonist of the first game. Along with his group of Adepts – Jenna, Sheba, and scholar Kraden, Felix has a different viewpoint on Alchemy. He seeks to prove that Alchemy can be a beneficial force for Weyard. As they traverse new realms to light the remaining lighthouses, they are pursued by warriors who had defeated the Mars clan in the first Golden Sun.

Classic RPGs with Modern Features

These releases are expected to include multiplayer battle modes and allow for the transfer of game data between the two titles. This can be done using a password or an emulated link cable system, offering a seamless gaming experience across both titles. The addition of these games to Nintendo Switch Online enriches the platform’s Game Boy Advance library and provides fans with an opportunity to revisit these critically acclaimed titles.