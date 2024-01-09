en English
Gaming

God of War TV Series: An Update on the Anticipated Amazon Prime Video Adaptation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
God of War TV Series: An Update on the Anticipated Amazon Prime Video Adaptation

The world of video game adaptations has been undergoing a significant shift, with recent projects garnering critical acclaim and heightened anticipation from audiences worldwide. At the forefront of these transformations is the upcoming TV adaptation of the much-loved video game, ‘God of War’, slated for release on Amazon Prime Video.

Overcoming Roadblocks

Despite the setbacks brought on by a Writers Strike that significantly impacted 2023, progress on the ‘God of War’ series is finally picking up the pace. The news was confirmed by series producer Cory Balrog during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.

A New Narrative Journey

In a departure from the original Greek saga, the adaptation will focus on the 2018 game, which serves as a soft reboot of the franchise, transitioning from ancient Greece to the Norse realm of Midgard. The narrative revolves around Kratos, the eponymous God of War, and his son, as they navigate through a series of challenges to fulfill the final wish of Kratos’ deceased wife.

Anticipation Builds for ‘God of War’

Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope announced at CES 2024 that writing for the series is well underway. The penmanship is in the capable hands of Rafe Judkins, known for his work on ‘Wheel of Time’, serving as the showrunner for the series. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby are also on board as writers for the series. This announcement comes as a welcome addition to the Amazon Prime Video catalog, further enriching its offerings with the adaptation of this classic PlayStation property. However, fans eagerly awaiting the series will have to exercise a bit more patience, as no official release date has yet been announced.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

