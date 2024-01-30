Goblin Stone: A Fresh Perspective on Fantasy Gaming

Subverting the stereotypes of fantasy gaming, Orc Chop Games is all set to release their innovative turn-based RPG, Goblin Stone, in the first quarter of 2024. The game, which will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store, presents a fresh take on the genre by casting goblins—commonly portrayed as villains—as the central heroes. In a poignant attempt to save their species from looming extinction, players will guide a group of goblins through a world fraught with danger from conventional fantasy adversaries, such as elves and dwarves.

Playing from the Other Side

Providing a sharp and unique perspective on fantasy gaming, Goblin Stone tasks players with the management of their own goblin village while also leading turn-based battles against traditional foes. The game is underscored by the narration of Scottish voice actor James Smillie and the music of award-winning composer Peter McConnell, adding a layer of depth and immersion to the goblin's plight.

Creating a New Breed of Goblins

Adding a further unique twist to the gameplay, Goblin Stone boasts an innovative breeding system. Players can breed new goblins, resulting in beings with distinctive traits and powers. This feature allows for hundreds of combinations between Goblin classes, weapons, abilities and map traversal, offering players a rich and dynamic gaming experience as they strive to save their species.

A World of Depth and Detail

With meticulous craftsmanship, the developers at Orc Chop Games have designed a world that invites players to delve deep into the narrative and mechanics of Goblin Stone. A recent press release shed light on the intricacies of the goblin's world, providing insights into the game's narrative and mechanics, and offering a tantalising glimpse of what players can expect from this eagerly anticipated release.