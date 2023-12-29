Giant Bomb’s Top Games of 2023: A Spectrum of Exciting Gaming Experiences

After a year’s hiatus, the moderator team at Giant Bomb has unveiled their much-anticipated Game of the Year list. The selection was made using an innovative mathematical approach that encapsulates the diverse views of the team members, resulting in a list as multifaceted as the gaming community itself.

A Spectrum of Gaming Experiences

The list is a testament to the broad range of genres and developers represented in this year’s top games. Insomniac Games received high praise for their work on the latest Spider-Man title, a testament to the studio’s commitment to delivering consistently high-quality games. The new Spider-Man game was celebrated for its engaging gameplay, rich character history, and the potential for captivating future content.

Classic Innovations and New Mechanics

Apart from Spider-Man, Super Mario Bros Wonder also made its mark on the list. Despite some noted frustrations, the game was highlighted for its multiplayer fun and innovative game mechanics. Not to be outdone, Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 won acclaim for its fresh take on the classic. The remake skillfully balanced action and horror elements, surpassing the original and introducing satisfying new mechanics such as crafting and parry systems. The Separate Ways DLC was hailed as an excellent addition to the game, enhancing the overall experience.

Delightful Callbacks and Nods to the Past

The list also recognized Alan Wake 2, a game that delighted fans with its callbacks and easter eggs from the series and Remedy’s previous games. The top two games were separated by just a point, underscoring the quality of this year’s offerings. This list, curated by Giant Bomb, showcases a remarkable array of gaming experiences, reflecting the personal tastes and experiences of the global gaming community.