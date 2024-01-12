Genshin Impact’s Dance of Resolute Will: A Combat Guide to Version 4.3 Event

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Genshin Impact Version 4.3, as it unveils the Dance of Resolute Will event, an action-packed, combat-focused spectacle that introduces the character Costentin. The event, released on January 10, 2024, challenges players to gather points by defeating adversaries with two teams of up to four characters each.

Unlocking the Rewards

To excel in Stage 1, players are encouraged to amass at least 6,000 points to unlock all the enticing in-game rewards. This lofty goal is made more attainable by selecting the ‘Outstanding’ difficulty level, which grants a generous x4 score multiplier.

Mastering the Mechanics

The event features two key mechanics that players need to master. Firstly, it allows for the use of one character in both parties, reducing the requirement for unique characters from eight to a more manageable seven. Secondly, there are the Heightened Verve buffs, which are unlocked by fulfilling specific Blade Dance objectives in each combat round.

Strategizing for Success

These objectives differ per team and necessitate players to tailor their teams to activate the buffs. Round 1 prioritizes a Crystallize composition, while Round 2 offers more flexibility, leaning towards a Shield composition. It’s recommended to create team compositions based on these guidelines, but the beauty of Genshin Impact lies in its ability to let players experiment with their own strategies if they find them more effective. Notably, the event also introduces Navia as a trial character, offering tips for building teams around her as the Main DPS.

The Dance of Resolute Will event, in essence, is a test of skill, strategy, and adaptability. Players are invited to dive into the fray, unlock rewards, and experience the thrill of combat in the beautifully-crafted world of Genshin Impact.