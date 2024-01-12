en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Genshin Impact’s Dance of Resolute Will: A Combat Guide to Version 4.3 Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Genshin Impact’s Dance of Resolute Will: A Combat Guide to Version 4.3 Event

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Genshin Impact Version 4.3, as it unveils the Dance of Resolute Will event, an action-packed, combat-focused spectacle that introduces the character Costentin. The event, released on January 10, 2024, challenges players to gather points by defeating adversaries with two teams of up to four characters each.

Unlocking the Rewards

To excel in Stage 1, players are encouraged to amass at least 6,000 points to unlock all the enticing in-game rewards. This lofty goal is made more attainable by selecting the ‘Outstanding’ difficulty level, which grants a generous x4 score multiplier.

Mastering the Mechanics

The event features two key mechanics that players need to master. Firstly, it allows for the use of one character in both parties, reducing the requirement for unique characters from eight to a more manageable seven. Secondly, there are the Heightened Verve buffs, which are unlocked by fulfilling specific Blade Dance objectives in each combat round.

Strategizing for Success

These objectives differ per team and necessitate players to tailor their teams to activate the buffs. Round 1 prioritizes a Crystallize composition, while Round 2 offers more flexibility, leaning towards a Shield composition. It’s recommended to create team compositions based on these guidelines, but the beauty of Genshin Impact lies in its ability to let players experiment with their own strategies if they find them more effective. Notably, the event also introduces Navia as a trial character, offering tips for building teams around her as the Main DPS.

The Dance of Resolute Will event, in essence, is a test of skill, strategy, and adaptability. Players are invited to dive into the fray, unlock rewards, and experience the thrill of combat in the beautifully-crafted world of Genshin Impact.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
25 mins ago
AI Voicing in 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' Spotlights Gaming Industry Trend
The imminent launch of ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ has brought to light an intriguing detail. A secondary non-playable character (NPC), a tree spirit named Kalux, is voiced not by a conventional human actor but a text-to-speech (TTS) program. This distinctive feature was unearthed by early reviewers who sensed an AI-like resonance in Kalux’s
AI Voicing in 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' Spotlights Gaming Industry Trend
Ubisoft's 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' Redefines In-Game Navigation with Memory Shards
1 hour ago
Ubisoft's 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' Redefines In-Game Navigation with Memory Shards
Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream: An Unveiling of Season 3 and The Gauntlet
2 hours ago
Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream: An Unveiling of Season 3 and The Gauntlet
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
53 mins ago
Google Set to Expand Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store
Roblox: Bow Battle Arena - January 2024 Codes and How to Redeem Them
54 mins ago
Roblox: Bow Battle Arena - January 2024 Codes and How to Redeem Them
Unlocking Adventures in Anime Fantasy Simulator: Roblox Codes January 2024
54 mins ago
Unlocking Adventures in Anime Fantasy Simulator: Roblox Codes January 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup
1 min
College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
4 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Devin Rispress Leaves Florida A&M for University of Colorado: What it Means for both Universities
4 mins
Devin Rispress Leaves Florida A&M for University of Colorado: What it Means for both Universities
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
5 mins
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
5 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
6 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
6 mins
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
7 mins
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
8 mins
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app