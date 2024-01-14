en English
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?

Significant changes may be on the horizon for the Genshin Impact community, according to a recent leak. The leak hints at the possibility of 5-Star weapons being added to the game’s store in the form of a new ‘gift package’, a notable departure from the current gacha system. This potential addition is seen as a response to player frustrations over the existing system’s lengthy wait times for pulling desired 5-Star characters.

A Potential Shift in Game Dynamics

The leak, shared by the reliable source Little Teyvat on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, suggests that the gift package could be similar to the Welkin Moon subscription and Adventurer’s Bundles. However, no official confirmation from HoYoverse, the game’s developers, has been made yet. The Genshin Impact store currently offers a limited selection of 4-Star characters through the Starglitter exchange, with a monthly rotation that takes six months to cycle. The introduction of 5-Star weapons into the store could significantly alter this dynamic.

Pressure on the Gacha Model

The game’s ever-expanding roster, set to reach 83 characters with the addition of Gaming and Xianyun in Version 4.4, is exerting pressure on the gacha model. With the introduction of new character Chiori and Albedo’s rerun potentially arriving in Version 4.5, the timing seems ripe for such changes to be implemented.

Upcoming Updates: More Than Just New Characters

Alongside potential changes to the in-game purchase model, the upcoming Genshin Impact updates promise to add more than just new characters. The Version 4.3 update is set to feature an underwater mansion design and immersive exploration opportunities as part of the Fontaine Serenitea Pot update. Future updates are also rumored to extend to Version 4.8, with the Version 3.0 update introducing the new region of Sumeru, new characters, and the power of the 7th element, Dendro.

Since its release on September 28, 2020, Genshin Impact remains available on multiple platforms, continuously evolving to meet its global player base’s desires and expectations.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

