Gaming

Genshin Impact 4.4 Update: A Bounty of Primogems and New Characters

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Genshin Impact 4.4 Update: A Bounty of Primogems and New Characters

The highly anticipated version 4.4 update of the popular online action role-playing game, Genshin Impact, is set to bring an array of new content, injecting fresh excitement into the virtual world. The most notable additions are two new characters, Xianyun and Gaming, and a significant increase in the in-game currency, Primogems.

A Windfall of Primogems

Free-to-play players are promised a windfall of 14,420 Primogems, a significant leap from the previous update. This translates to approximately 90 wishes, a substantial increase from the 50 afforded in version 4.3. Those who invest in the Welkin Moon and Battle Pass can expect to amass a staggering total of 19,940 Primogems, equivalent to a whopping 124 wishes. The accumulation of these Primogems will be achievable by completing various in-game activities, ranging from quests to world exploration.

New Characters on the Horizon: Xianyun and Gaming

Xianyun, the human form of Cloud Retainer, is one of the two new characters being introduced. Detailed information about her character design, release date, and role within the game universe has been divulged, along with her connection to other established characters. The other character, Gaming, is a four-star character from Liyue wielding the Pyro element. He is expected to make his debut in the first phase banners of the update with a simultaneous release on all game servers.

Speculations and Strategy

Despite the evident generosity of the 4.4 update, some players are speculating about a potential reduction in rewards for the subsequent 4.5 version. This speculation has led to a discourse within the community about the best strategies for utilizing the bounty of Primogems. Some players are considering investing in banners within the current update, while others are contemplating saving for future characters.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

