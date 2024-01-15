Gears of War Collection: Rumored Remastering of Iconic Trilogy

Fanning the flames of speculation, a potential Gears of War Collection, encompassing remastered renditions of the first three games in the venerable franchise, is rumored to be in the testing phase. This intriguing information has been divulged by YouTube personality and podcaster Middleagegamegy during a recent episode of the Infinite Podcast, hosted by Riskit4theBiskit.

Reviving the Trilogy

The anticipated collection, being developed by The Coalition using Unreal Engine 5, is alleged to be feature-complete. Yet, there is no explicit confirmation of whether this assembly will include Gears of War 4, Gears of War 5, or the Judgment spin-off. Current conjecture suggests that this collection is likely to comprise only the original trilogy.

Rumors and Ruminations

Speculation surrounding this collection began to swirl as early as 2022 and has steadily gained momentum. However, despite the mounting anticipation, there remains an absence of official confirmation from either Epic Games or The Coalition. Known for their development of the last two entries in the Gears series and the 2021 release of The Matrix Awakens, The Coalition has been tight-lipped about their latest project.

Remastering the Classics

In 2015, The Coalition released Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, a successful remaster of the first game. This remaster used the same engine as the original 2006 game, raising questions about whether the potential new collection will include a remaster of the Ultimate Edition. The coming months will inevitably unveil the truth, as fans eagerly await the opportunity to relive their favorite moments and make fresh memories with the iconic games that defined a generation.