Gaming

Gaming Industry: Reflecting on 2023’s Triumphs and Anticipating 2024’s Excitements

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
Gaming Industry: Reflecting on 2023's Triumphs and Anticipating 2024's Excitements

As the dust of 2023 settles, the gaming industry is alight with anticipation for what 2024 holds. January kicks off with a triumphant start, as three new games join the PlayStation Plus catalog, available for Premium, Extra, and Essential members from January 2. But this is merely the tip of the iceberg, as the year ahead teases a plethora of fresh titles set to invigorate the gaming landscape.

Triumphs of 2023: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Beyond

Baldur’s Gate 3 emerged as a key player in 2023, not only seizing the Game of the Year title from Dot Esports but also making its debut on Xbox Series X/S. This move broadens its reach, allowing a wider demographic to immerse themselves in Larian Studios’ richly woven RPG. For those seeking to master its intricacies, a myriad of tips and guides are readily available.

Starfield and The Legend of Zelda: Pioneers of 2023

Bethesda’s Starfield, a vast space RPG, has also been embraced with fervor, sparking a host of guides to help players traverse its expansive cosmos. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, another titan of 2023, scooped up several Game of the Year awards and has become a cornerstone for the Nintendo Switch. Tips and tricks for this title are plentiful, offering a helping hand to newcomers.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A Family Gaming Perspective

Lastly, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been hailed as the year’s top family game. This brings a refreshing take on the gaming narrative, underscoring the delicate equilibrium between being both supportive and skilled when playing games with children. As we move into 2024, the gaming industry remains a vibrant and dynamic field, holding promise for a year filled with novelty and excitement.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

