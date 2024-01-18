en English
Business

Gaming Industry in Turbulence: Major Players Resort to Downsizing amid Pandemic Aftermath

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Gaming Industry in Turbulence: Major Players Resort to Downsizing amid Pandemic Aftermath

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the gaming industry is grappling with a significant downturn. Several notable companies are contending with financial hardships and workforce reductions, with South Korean game publisher Com2uS leading the pack in a downsizing move. The company has initiated voluntary resignations, a decision that could potentially impact a substantial portion of its workforce.

Restructuring amid losses

Com2uS’s decision to trim its workforce is part of a larger effort to streamline projects in response to challenging market and management conditions. The company has recorded operating losses for four consecutive quarters leading up to the end of 2022, with further losses predicted for the fourth quarter of 2023. As part of its turnaround strategy, Com2uS is set to reevaluate its media business and bolster its game publishing operations.

Industry-wide cutbacks

Com2uS is not alone in its struggle. Other major industry players, collectively known as the ‘Big 3Ns’ – Nexon, NCSoft, and Netmarble – are also implementing cutbacks. NCSoft has dissolved its financial AI unit and laid off the entire staff of subsidiary Ntreev Soft. Netmarble, on the other hand, canceled five upcoming game titles in the wake of seven consecutive quarters of operating losses. Additionally, Nexon pulled its game Veiled Experts from the market shortly after its release. Further cutbacks have been made by Smilegate and Devsisters, with the latter laying off developers from its Brixity project.

Financial forecasts and future implications

With numerous companies tightening their belts, the financial forecast for the gaming industry appears grim. Game companies including Nexon, Netmarble, Com2uS, NHN, Kakao Games, and Neowiz are expected to post operating losses. On the other hand, firms like NCSoft, Wemade, Krafton, and Pearl Abyss are projected to report either increased losses or declining operating profits.

Moving into 2024, Thunderful Group is set to lay off approximately 20% of its workforce in the first half of the year as part of a restructuring program. The company aims to bolster its ‘long-term competitive position’ by cutting annual costs by 90 to 110 million SEK ($8.59 million to $10.5 million). CEO Martin Walfisz has expressed that these changes are imperative to strengthen the group’s viability, marking the restructuring as a necessary step for Thunderful to become a stronger player in the market.

In conclusion, the gaming industry is undergoing a period of significant turbulence. Key players are resorting to layoffs and project cancellations to weather the storm, while others are reevaluating their business strategies to mitigate losses. The full impact of these changes remains to be seen, but the current landscape signals a challenging road ahead for the sector.

0
Business Gaming South Korea
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

