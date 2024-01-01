en English
Gaming

Gaming in 2024: PlayStation Plus Update, Game Releases, and Tips

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST
Gaming in 2024: PlayStation Plus Update, Game Releases, and Tips

As we step into the exciting world of gaming in 2024, let’s take a moment to reflect on the journey so far, and anticipate the adventures that await us. From the highly anticipated PlayStation Plus January update, to a roundup of tips and tricks for some of the most popular games of 2023, the gaming landscape promises to keep us on our toes.

PlayStation Plus January Update

Starting from January 2, PlayStation Plus is set to offer a plethora of new games for Premium, Extra, and Essential members. To top it off, there are additional perks for ‘space ninjas’ that are sure to escalate the gaming experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3: An Award-Winning Adventure

Baldur’s Gate 3, a critically acclaimed CRPG, has been recognized with multiple awards, including the coveted Game of the Year. After a long wait, the game is now available on Xbox Series X/S, opening doors to new players. However, the game’s journey on Xbox has been a roller coaster ride. Despite a recent patch aimed at ironing out save issues, players continue to grapple with troubles. Larian Studios has offered a stopgap solution through their cross-save system and is committed to streamlining the process soon.

Starfield: Navigating the Complexity

Starfield, Bethesda’s massive space RPG, has finally launched. The game’s complexity can be overwhelming for players, but with over two dozen tips included in the article, navigating Starfield’s vast universe becomes an exhilarating adventure.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Last year’s major release, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has won high praise and Game of the Year awards. For new players who may have received the game as a holiday gift, the article provides helpful tips to enhance their gaming experience.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Family Fun

Finally, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been highlighted as the best family game of the year. The article offers advice for parents playing with their children, emphasizing the importance of being a supportive ‘player two’.

As we embark on this new year, let’s remember that gaming is not just about winning, but about the joy of the journey and the stories we create along the way.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

