Europe

Games Workshop Unveils ‘Warhammer: The Old World’ for 2024 Launch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Games Workshop Unveils ‘Warhammer: The Old World’ for 2024 Launch

Games Workshop, the titan of miniature wargaming, has recently announced the forthcoming release of ‘Warhammer: The Old World’, slated to hit the shelves in early 2024. This highly anticipated release revolves around a 160-page volume titled ‘Ravening Hordes’. This volume is a detailed exploration of the Evil factions in the Warhammer universe, which include the Orc and Goblin Tribes, the Warriors of Chaos, the Beastmen Brayherds, and the Tomb Kings of Khemri.

Unveiling the ‘Ravening Hordes’

The ‘Ravening Hordes’ volume is poised to be an indispensable guide for fans, providing an extensive material for the Evil factions. This volume is likely to add a new dimension to the game, bringing the nefarious forces of the game universe into a sharper focus. Furthermore, the inclusion of the Tomb Kings of Khemri in the volume fortifies the narrative of the game, creating an immersive experience for the players.

Expanding the Miniature Universe

In addition to ‘Ravening Hordes’, Games Workshop is set to release new miniatures exclusively crafted for the Tomb Kings of Khemri. These figures will feature characters like Nekaph, the Emissary of Settra, a Battle Standard Bearer, and a Tomb Swarm. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to augment the game’s miniature universe and stimulate the gaming experience.

Building Anticipation for Warhammer: The Old World

The announcement of ‘Warhammer: The Old World’ follows the previous disclosure of the launch range of plastic kits for the Kingdom of Bretonnia in October. This prior announcement, along with the release of full-size images for fans to view, serves to heighten anticipation for the game’s release. The excitement surrounding the game’s launch is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Warhammer universe and the exceptional quality of Games Workshop’s products.

Europe Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

