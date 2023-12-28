en English
Gaming

Game Informer’s 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:21 am EST
Game Informer’s 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict

As the curtain falls on 2023, passionate debates ignite across the digital landscapes, all centered around one pivotal question: What was the game of the year? The year’s lineup of video games has been nothing short of stellar, a fact that prominent gaming publication, Game Informer, acknowledges. The challenge of choosing the top games has been a test of discernment, given the high caliber of contenders that have graced our screens this year.

A Community-Driven Initiative

Addressing this, Game Informer turned to its vast audience, launching a poll on November 17. The readers were invited to vote for their top five favorite games of the year, a move that turned the spotlight on the audience, allowing them to wield influence in the decision-making process. To ensure an equitable calculation of preferences, the voting process employed the Borda count method, a ranked positional voting system that has been lauded for its fairness.

(Read Also: The Legend of Zelda: A Sneak Peek into the Future)

The Voice of the Gaming Community

The results of the poll, now compiled and presented for public consumption, serve as a mirror reflecting the collective voice of Game Informer’s readership. These results are not just a rundown of the most beloved games of 2023, but they also signify the interactive relationship between the publication and its audience. They symbolize the passionate involvement of the community in the gaming industry, a testament to the power of the collective voice.

(Read Also: Starfield Game Update: NVIDIA DLSS Support and More)

Creating a Platform for Expression

Further fostering this interactive relationship, Game Informer has also created a platform for its readers to express their thoughts on the outcomes. With the option to leave comments, the publication invites discourse, encourages debate, and fuels the fire of engagement within the gaming community. This initiative is a reflection of the publication’s commitment to its readers and the gaming industry at large.

In addition to this, Game Informer continues to serve as a beacon for gaming enthusiasts, offering regular updates on the latest news and reviews in the industry. The publication invites game lovers to sign up for weekly updates, promising to deliver the pulse of the gaming world directly to their inboxes.

0
Gaming World
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

