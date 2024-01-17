Game-Breaking Bugs Follow MW3's Season 1 Reloaded Update

In the wake of the Season 1 Reloaded update for MW3 (Modern Warfare 3), gamers worldwide have found themselves grappling with an array of disruptive bugs. Most notably, a game-breaking glitch preventing players from saving and editing custom loadouts and blueprints in Warzone and MW3 has emerged, causing significant frustration among the community.
Unaddressed Bugs Plague MW3 and Warzone
While game updates are typically met with anticipation, the recent MW3 update has been a source of dismay for many. Among the plethora of reported issues are infinite loops and visual glitches on the Urzikstan map, both of which severely undermine the gameplay experience. However, the inability to edit loadouts—a fundamental aspect of the game—has been the most criticized glitch.
No Known Workaround Yet
Currently, there is no known workaround for the loadout editing issue, leaving players at a standstill. The developers have not yet acknowledged this particular bug on their Trello board; a concerning indication that it might not be a top priority amidst the more critical bugs that are being addressed.
Player Patience Tested
As the gaming community awaits a fix, the article urges patience and promises to provide updates on the situation as they become available. In the spirit of collective problem-solving, those who may have discovered any workarounds are encouraged to share them in the comment section, potentially providing temporary relief for frustrated gamers.