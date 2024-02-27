Funtico Unveils Summoners Collection NFT Sale and $100K Tournament: A Gaming Ecosystem Revolution

Funtico, a burgeoning gaming platform, has officially opened its whitelist for the highly anticipated Summoners Collection NFT sale, setting a new standard for player engagement and rewards. Starting February 27, 2024, this initiative not only offers gamers unique NFTs but also the chance to participate in a massive tournament boasting a starting prize pool of $100,000 USDT. This strategic move is poised to elevate Funtico's offerings by seamlessly integrating NFTs into its ecosystem, thereby enhancing gaming experiences and rewards.

Advertisment

Exclusive Whitelist and NFT Opportunities

Whitelist participants are granted the exclusive opportunity to acquire distinctive NFTs from the Summoners Collection, which could unlock access to special in-game items if a user collects one of each type in the series. This novel approach encourages active participation and investment in the platform's economy, leveraging the allure of scarce digital assets. Funtico's announcement emphasizes the company's dedication to creating a vibrant gaming ecosystem, offering a wide array of games across different genres and rewarding players for their skills and activity.

Massive Tournament with Lucrative Prizes

Advertisment

Alongside the NFT sale, Funtico is organizing a grand tournament featuring top prizes such as a Pudgy Penguin and valuable NFTs from renowned collections like PG Godjira and Killa Bears. The prize pool will further increase with 20% of the proceeds from NFT sales, ensuring that the rewards reflect the community's engagement and investment. This tournament underscores Funtico's commitment to not only providing exciting gaming content but also to fostering a competitive environment where players can showcase their skills for substantial rewards.

A Platform Built by Gamers, for Gamers

Funtico is built by a team with extensive experience across various sectors of the gaming industry, designed to cater to a diverse gaming community. From indie casual to AAA action-type games, the platform aims to offer something for every type of gamer. Operating with its ERC-20 utility token, $TICO, Funtico facilitates all transactions within its ecosystem, highlighting the platform's efforts to blend gaming with blockchain technology. This approach provides players with true ownership of their in-game items and achievements, setting a new benchmark for player rewards and engagement within the gaming industry.

The integration of NFTs into Funtico's ecosystem, coupled with the announcement of a high-stakes tournament, signals a significant shift towards more immersive and rewarding gaming experiences. As the platform continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how these initiatives will shape the future of gaming and blockchain technology. However, one thing is clear: Funtico is on a mission to revolutionize the gaming industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for players to engage, compete, and be rewarded.