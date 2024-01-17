Funko and Goliath Ink Global License and Distribution Agreement

Renowned pop culture lifestyle brand, Funko, Inc., and global game magnate, Goliath, have entered into an exclusive worldwide license and distribution agreement. The deal involves Funko's game portfolio under the Funko Games brand and includes an initial payment from Goliath followed by future minimum guaranteed royalty payments for the use of the Funko brand.

Acquisition and Collaboration

Goliath has acquired the assets of Funko's board game development studio, formerly known as Forrest-Pruzan Creative, and the critically acclaimed Prospero Hall design team. As part of the agreement, Goliath will also take over Funko's current catalog of games and puzzles and the intellectual property rights related to the studio. However, the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

The Excitement of the Leadership

Goliath's CEO, Jochanan Golad, expressed his excitement about the partnership. He announced plans to market a new game, Bitty Pop! Chase, featuring Funko's Bitty Pop! miniature collectibles, bringing the Funko brand and style to the game aisle in new and innovative ways.

Streamlining Business and Reducing Debt

Funko's Interim CEO, Mike Lunsford, emphasized the deal's alignment with Funko's goal of streamlining its business. The strategy involves focusing on core assets and using proceeds to reduce debt. Goliath, with a history of game distribution and recent acquisitions such as Pressman Toy, Jax, and Endless Games, is well-positioned to showcase Funko's board games at toy fairs in London and Nuremberg in 2024.

Looking Forward

Both companies made forward-looking statements about their collaboration and potential future products, acknowledging the risks and uncertainties inherent in such projections. The agreement between Funko and Goliath marks a significant shift in the game industry, with potential impacts on the future of game design and distribution.