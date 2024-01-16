Frostpunk 2 to Launch as Day-One Title on PC Game Pass

In a major announcement, Microsoft has confirmed that the much-anticipated city-builder game by 11 bit studios, Frostpunk 2, will be available as a day-one title on PC Game Pass. Set for release across various PC platforms, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG, in the first half of 2024, Frostpunk 2 has already generated significant interest on Steam. Following the PC release, the game will also be launched on consoles, being accessible on Xbox Game Pass concurrently with its release on Xbox Series X and S. Additionally, a PlayStation 5 version is under development.

Frostpunk 2: The Sequel Set in the Aftermath of the Great Storm

Frostpunk 2 is a sequel set three decades after the original game’s cataclysmic event, the Great Storm. As a player, you will step into the shoes of a Steward, tasked with managing an expanding metropolis. Your game will hinge on balancing societal needs and political dynamics, in the backdrop of a grim, icy world.

Gameplay: A Dance with Decision-Making and Societal Unrest

What sets Frostpunk 2 apart is its emphasis on difficult choices and the potential for societal unrest. The game will thrust players into a world where every decision could lead to the collapse of the city. As the Steward, you will have to balance citizen demands with city management, creating new districts, introducing a Council to manage crises, and navigating the tumultuous waters of diplomacy.

A Peek into the Future with 11 bit studios

While Frostpunk 2 is hogging the limelight now, 11 bit studios has indicated that additional titles from their portfolio will be added to Game Pass in the future. This suggests that fans of the developer have much to look forward to in the coming months. For now, though, all eyes are on Frostpunk 2, as players eagerly await the chance to prevent the fall of another city in this icy dystopia.