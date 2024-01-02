en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Free-to-Play on Xbox: A Look at Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Free-to-Play on Xbox: A Look at Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, and More

As we step into 2024, the gaming landscape continues to evolve, with many developers pivoting towards a free-to-play model that offers an affordable gaming experience. This shift is particularly apparent on Xbox platforms, where a plethora of high-quality free-to-play games are available for gamers to enjoy. Among these, Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, Warframe, Fortnite, The Finals, Naraka Bladepoint, and Call of Duty: Warzone stand out for their unique gameplay mechanics, frequent updates, and significant player bases.

Apex Legends: A Titanfall Spin-Off

Set in the Titanfall universe, Apex Legends has managed to carve out a substantial player base for itself. With new maps, game modes, and champions regularly added, it offers a dynamic and continually evolving experience.

Halo Infinite: Reviving Classic Arena Shooter

Stripping away unpopular features from previous installments, Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer component rejuvenates the classic arena shooter experience, much to the delight of long-time fans.

Warframe: The Successful MMO

Warframe impresses with its expansive customization options, ongoing story updates, and gameplay enhancements. Its successful status as an MMO is well-deserved.

Fortnite: Evolving Battle Royale

Continuing to draw in gamers with new modes and large-scale media crossovers, Fortnite remains a force to be reckoned with. It also offers a Zero Build mode for those who prefer a pure combat experience.

The Finals: Strategic FPS

The Finals takes a unique approach to the FPS genre. Victory isn’t just about eliminating opponents; earning money and exploiting destructible environments for strategic play are equally important.

Naraka Bladepoint: Eastern Battle Royale

Now free-to-play, Naraka Bladepoint masterfully blends battle royale elements with melee combat. Its art design, inspired by Chinese mythology, sets it apart from its peers.

Call of Duty: Warzone – Second Chance Gameplay

Despite the competition, Call of Duty: Warzone remains a popular choice. Its constant updates and the Gulag feature, which offers eliminated players a second chance, ensure its enduring appeal.

With a plethora of free-to-play games available, Xbox platforms continue to cater to gamers looking for quality experiences without breaking the bank. This list is set to be updated continually as new games are released, reaffirming the Xbox’s commitment to delivering affordable gaming experiences.

0
Gaming
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Marvel Expands Gaming Presence with New Blade and X-Men Video Games

By BNN Correspondents

Larian Studios Provides Temporary Fix for Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox Save Issue

By Salman Khan

Video Game Excitement Peaks with January 2024's Lineup of Releases

By Salman Khan

January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts ...
@Gaming · 5 hours
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts ...
heart comment 0
LEGO Ushers in the New Year with an Array of Sets for Adult Fans

By BNN Correspondents

LEGO Ushers in the New Year with an Array of Sets for Adult Fans
Square Enix’s 2024 Strategy: AI, XR, and a Return to Legacy Titles

By Salman Khan

Square Enix's 2024 Strategy: AI, XR, and a Return to Legacy Titles
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Revisiting Aerith’s Fate

By BNN Correspondents

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Revisiting Aerith's Fate
Gaming in 2024: PlayStation Plus Update, Game Releases, and Tips

By BNN Correspondents

Gaming in 2024: PlayStation Plus Update, Game Releases, and Tips
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza Map Update Indicates Geopolitical Shifts amid Israeli Military Withdrawal
1 min
Gaza Map Update Indicates Geopolitical Shifts amid Israeli Military Withdrawal
World Health Organization Calls for Transformation of Global Food Systems
1 min
World Health Organization Calls for Transformation of Global Food Systems
Bo Nix: A Salute to an NCAA Quarterback Legend
3 mins
Bo Nix: A Salute to an NCAA Quarterback Legend
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions and Rumors of Marital Strife
3 mins
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions and Rumors of Marital Strife
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials as it Welcomes 2024
4 mins
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials as it Welcomes 2024
Mystery Incident: Unconscious Man with Severe Burns Hospitalized
4 mins
Mystery Incident: Unconscious Man with Severe Burns Hospitalized
Speculation Mounts as WWE Superstar The Rock Makes Dramatic Return
4 mins
Speculation Mounts as WWE Superstar The Rock Makes Dramatic Return
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
LBPRC Semifinals: Showdown Between Criollos de Caguas and Cangrejeros de Santurce
5 mins
LBPRC Semifinals: Showdown Between Criollos de Caguas and Cangrejeros de Santurce
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
7 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
15 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
8 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
8 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app