Free Fire’s Winterland Event Offers Free M1917 Crowned Conqueror Skin

Garena, the developer of the globally popular battle royale game, Free Fire, has announced a new Winterland event to kickstart 2024. The event, which runs from January 1 to January 7, offers players a golden opportunity to earn a free M1917 Pistol skin named ‘Crowned Conqueror’. The skin, with its aesthetic gold and red finish, not only adds stylish flair to the weapon but also enhances gameplay by offering increased accuracy, a larger magazine size, and a faster reload speed.

A Rewarding Challenge

Participation in this event calls for players to engage in specific missions during their matches. These missions involve dealing damage or achieving eliminations with pistols in the game’s Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf modes. The number of eliminations required is set at 36, a challenging yet achievable target for dedicated players.

Strategic Approach to Winning

Garena suggests that the Clash Squad mode may be the most efficient way to complete these challenges. This mode guarantees pistol rounds, which can expedite players’ progress towards the necessary 36 eliminations. This strategic approach could help players claim the coveted M1917 skin more quickly.

Claiming the Crowned Conqueror

On fulfilling the event criteria, players can claim their rewards by accessing the ‘Events’ section of the Free Fire MAX game on their smartphones, selecting the ‘Free M1917’ event under the ‘Activities’ tab, and claiming the items. In addition to the M1917 skin, the event also offers other rewards such as weapon loot crates, adding further incentive for players to participate.

The allure of the M1917 Crowned Conqueror skin, with its promise of gameplay benefits, and the chance to win additional rewards are designed to entice both existing and new players to Free Fire. With the Winterland event, Garena continues to enhance the gaming experience by offering exciting opportunities for players to improve their in-game capabilities while enjoying the thrill of the game.