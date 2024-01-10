en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Fortnite’s FlowBerry Fizz: A Game-Changing Consumable

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Fortnite’s FlowBerry Fizz: A Game-Changing Consumable

In the dynamic world of Fortnite, an enticing new feature, the FlowBerry Fizz, is causing a stir among players. This fresh consumable, an upgraded version of the original FlowBerry introduced in Chapter 5, Season 1, amplifies the game’s intensity by offering players more than just increased shield points and enhanced jump height.

FlowBerry Fizz: Amplifying Gameplay

The FlowBerry Fizz, much like its predecessor, adds a thrilling dimension to the game. It enables players to heal five shield points every half-second and magnify their jump height for a full 20 seconds. However, what sets this new version apart is its area effect. The FlowBerry Fizz doesn’t just benefit the player who uses it; it impacts teammates and foes within the same vicinity, making it a potent tool in both defensive and offensive strategies.

Activation and Availability

Activating the FlowBerry Fizz is as quick as a flash. Within a mere two seconds, the character shakes the bottle and sprays the surrounding area, triggering the consumable’s effects. The item is a random drop, scattered across the map, concealed in chests, or possibly airlifted by supply drones at Hot Spots, marked with gold text on the map. The unpredictability of its locations adds to the excitement of the game, encouraging players to grab the FlowBerry Fizz the instant they spot it.

A Strategic Advantage with a Twist

While the FlowBerry Fizz can prove pivotal in combat situations or for a swift escape, it’s not without its risks. The area effect of the consumable also benefits enemies within range, turning the tables in an instant. Therefore, players must wield this new power with caution, keeping in mind the potential consequences in close-quarters combat. The FlowBerry Fizz, with its dual nature of being a boon and potential bane, has added a fresh layer of strategy and unpredictability to the thrilling world of Fortnite.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
1 min ago
Destiny 2's Optative Hand Cannon: New Perks Redefine the Game in Season of the Wish
The resurgence of the Optative hand cannon in Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish has spurred renewed interest amongst the game’s ardent followers. Originally from the Season of the Undying, the Optative, with its unique rolls, can be a game-changer in both Player versus Environment (PvE) and Player versus Player (PvP) scenarios. Optative’s Unique Rolls
Destiny 2's Optative Hand Cannon: New Perks Redefine the Game in Season of the Wish
Wemade's MIR4 Ushers in New Year with 'Search for the Blue Cintamani Stone' Event
52 mins ago
Wemade's MIR4 Ushers in New Year with 'Search for the Blue Cintamani Stone' Event
Xbox Games on PlayStation 5 and Switch?: A Look into The Press Start Podcast
1 hour ago
Xbox Games on PlayStation 5 and Switch?: A Look into The Press Start Podcast
Immortal Life: A Xianxia Farming Simulator Prepares for Official Launch
26 mins ago
Immortal Life: A Xianxia Farming Simulator Prepares for Official Launch
'Immortality' Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins
47 mins ago
'Immortality' Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins
Valve Updates Policy to Permit Generative AI Games on Steam
50 mins ago
Valve Updates Policy to Permit Generative AI Games on Steam
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Michigan Triumphs over Northern Illinois in High-Scoring College Basketball Clash
42 seconds
Western Michigan Triumphs over Northern Illinois in High-Scoring College Basketball Clash
Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson and DJ Moore Earn PFF All-Pro Status
44 seconds
Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson and DJ Moore Earn PFF All-Pro Status
Western Michigan Edges Northern Illinois in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
47 seconds
Western Michigan Edges Northern Illinois in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
Sienna Williams: The Game-Changing Freshman of Monarch High School Basketball
54 seconds
Sienna Williams: The Game-Changing Freshman of Monarch High School Basketball
Liverpool FC to Forego Major Signings This Winter, Says Assistant Manager
1 min
Liverpool FC to Forego Major Signings This Winter, Says Assistant Manager
Senator Menendez Defends Due Process Amid Calls for Resignation Over Bribery Charges
2 mins
Senator Menendez Defends Due Process Amid Calls for Resignation Over Bribery Charges
Public Policy Dialogues 2024: A Deep Dive into Health Assurance Beyond Healthcare
3 mins
Public Policy Dialogues 2024: A Deep Dive into Health Assurance Beyond Healthcare
Gabriel Ethel: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
3 mins
Gabriel Ethel: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive
4 mins
Walmart+ Campaign with Andy Cohen Aims to Keep New Year Resolutions Alive
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
30 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app