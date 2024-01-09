en English
Gaming

Fortnite Welcomes Back the Controversial Lock-On Pistol in Chapter 5 Season 1

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
In a move that has taken the gaming world by storm, Epic Games has breathed new life into Fortnite’s gameplay dynamics with the reintroduction of the Lock-On Pistol in its latest Chapter 5 Season 1. Known among the gaming community as the ‘aim assist pistol,’ the weapon’s uncanny ability to lock onto targets has previously sparked controversy, and its return is sure to add a fresh layer of strategy to the battle royale.

Unlocking the Lock-On Pistol

First making its appearance in Fortnite during Chapter 4 Season 2, the Lock-On Pistol has once again made its way into the hands of players. Whether found as floor loot, hidden in chests, or procured from specific Non-Playable Characters (NPCs) using in-game gold bars, the weapon’s accessibility is a key aspect of its appeal. The availability of the Lock-On Pistol across the Fortnite landscape opens up an array of tactical options for players, adding depth to their gameplay experience.

Lock-On Precision

The Lock-On Pistol’s distinguishing feature is its homing capability. Aiming at an opponent enables the weapon’s crosshairs to lock on, loading bullets that are guaranteed to hit their mark. This precision tool is a game-changer in modes that emphasize aiming, such as Zero Build, making it a sought-after asset for those looking to enhance their combat efficiency.

Looking Ahead

As Fortnite fans await the next major update, set to be released on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the return of the Lock-On Pistol provides a fresh wave of excitement. The weapon’s reintroduction underscores Epic Games’ commitment to reshaping in-game strategies and combat dynamics, testing the skills of players and offering new avenues for tactical gameplay. With its unique targeting mechanism and the advantage it brings in fast-paced battles, the Lock-On Pistol is poised to redefine Fortnite’s battle royale.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

