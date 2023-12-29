en English
Gaming

Fortnite Players Frustrated by Lack of Access to Past Collaboration Skins

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:47 pm EST
Fortnite Players Frustrated by Lack of Access to Past Collaboration Skins

A growing number of Fortnite players have voiced their concerns over the inability to secure certain collaboration skins from previous seasons. These skins, often the result of partnerships with franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and DC Comics, are typically available for a limited time through the Item Shop or seasonal Battle Passes. The exclusivity of these items has left some players unable to acquire popular skins unless they participated in the corresponding season’s Battle Pass.

Community Calls for Return of Exclusive Skins

One Reddit user shed light on this issue, highlighting several iconic characters, including Carnage, Darth Vader, Predator, and Wolverine, that are currently inaccessible to players who missed the respective seasons. This limitation has sparked significant discussion within the Fortnite community, with many calling for the reintroduction of these skins in the Item Shop. Some players have suggested releasing different styles for the skins, a move that could satisfy both new buyers and original owners.

Winterfest 2023 Fuels Further Frustration

The release of two new free skins during Winterfest 2023 has added another layer of discontent among Fortnite players. The Winterfest Bushranger skin, intended to spread festive cheer, has become a symbol of competitiveness in Fortnite matches, causing annoyance among the community. This trend isn’t unique to Winterfest Bushranger, as previous free skins have also been heavily used by competitive players, leading to a predictable cycle that generates both exasperation and amusement.

Uncertain Future for Collaboration Skins

Despite the demand for these exclusive collaboration skins, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, has not clarified whether they plan to reintroduce these items through individual sales, bundles, or future Battle Passes. This uncertainty has led to extensive debate about the fairness of exclusive skins and the accessibility of iconic characters within the game. As Fortnite’s battle royale mode continues to engage a massive player base, the question of how to navigate the issue of exclusive skins remains unresolved.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

