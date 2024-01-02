en English
Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 5: Mastering Hot Spots and New Quests

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Fortnite Chapter 5: Mastering Hot Spots and New Quests

In the dynamic world of Fortnite, Hot Spots have emerged as an innovative element in Chapter 5, offering players an enriching experience and the opportunity to gain a competitive edge. Hot Spots, identifiable by points of interest (POIs) highlighted in gold, are a game changer. They feature floating supply drones that drop crates of loot when destroyed, instantly boosting a POI’s loot pool. These golden named locations are a magnet for players seeking quality weapons early in the Battle Royale game.

Mastering the Hot Spot Quest

A quest in Fortnite Chapter 5 has added a challenging twist, requiring players to collect rare or better weapons after landing at a Hot Spot. This quest is not for the faint-hearted, as it involves shooting down supply drones and navigating the area strategically to gather the necessary weapons. Players can also collect loot from regular chests, floor loot, and by eliminating other players. The quest, which can be completed over multiple matches, tests the player’s adaptability to varying Hot Spot locations each match.

Boss-Related POIs and Mod Benches

Fortnite Chapter 5 has further enhanced the allure of Hot Spots by frequently making boss-related POIs into Hot Spots. Players who successfully defeat the bosses can access their vaults, which are treasure troves of powerful loot. These vaults also house Mod Benches, where players can modify their weapons to meet other quest requirements, thereby earning valuable experience points.

New Weekly Challenges and Quests

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced a variety of new weekly quests, adding an extra layer of excitement for players. These quests include tasks such as sprinting, damaging an enemy player, finding Blue rarity weapons or higher at Hot Spots, and equipping a fully modified weapon. The Week 6 quests, released on Tuesday, January 9 at 9 AM ET, add a fresh set of challenges, including visiting five of the six train stations on the Battle Royale map and eliminating an enemy player while airborne. The final challenge, in which players assist another player or teammate in defeating a Society Medallion boss or Krampus, is the ultimate test of teamwork and strategy in this highly engaging game.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

