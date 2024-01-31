Florida's Proposed Legislation to Transform the Gaming Industry with Flexible Permit Relocation

Florida is currently witnessing transformative changes in its gaming industry, particularly in the wake of the ban on live greyhound racing. The state's legislature is evaluating new bills that could introduce greater adaptability in the relocation of gaming permits. The laws in place continue to acknowledge greyhound racing permits, which can now be harnessed for different wagering activities.

SB 1054: A Beacon of Change

The proposed legislation, SB 1054, could potentially allow the movement of these permits across county lines, albeit with certain conditions. These include the requirement for existing approvals for pari-mutuel wagering and slot machine operations in the receiving county. A prime example of this is The Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach, which is likely to relocate under these new provisions.

Impact on Revenue and Operations

The changes are envisaged to maximize revenue and operational efficiency. They also unlock opportunities for the redevelopment of the now vacant land where greyhound tracks once stood, into housing. However, permit holders would need to surrender an eligible permit to relocate.

Facilitating Permit Relocation

The new bill also introduces provisions that ease the relocation process. This includes exemption from certain municipal prohibitions, assurance of eligibility for slot machine operations at new locations, and elimination of the need for annual proof of permit approval. Collectively, this legislation signifies a shift towards more adaptable gaming operations. This reflects the evolving preferences in the gaming sector and the need to balance regulatory demands and the interests of local communities.

Simultaneously, other legislative efforts like House bill HB 189 aim to clamp down on illegal gambling operations in the state. It seeks to escalate penalties for operating illegal gambling houses, establish fines for violations, and prohibit advertising of unauthorized betting establishments. The bill has already cleared two committees and is headed to a third Judiciary committee for further review.

However, not everyone is on board with the proposed changes. Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, opposes the new casino gaming expansion legislation before the Florida legislature. He has highlighted potential negative impacts of casino expansion on communities and has even considered moving Citadel from Chicago to Miami due to concerns about the effects of casinos on local economies. Despite these oppositions, the gaming industry in Florida appears to be on the cusp of significant change.