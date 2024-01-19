Fling to the Finish Officially Launches Version 1.0 with Exciting New Features

Fling to the Finish, the cooperative racing game, has made a grand leap out of Steam Early Access, launching its version 1.0. Now available on PC and MacOS, the game has been a work-in-progress for two and a half years, refining its unique gameplay mechanics and expanding its vibrant, chaotic worlds.

Advertisment

A Unique Twist on Racing Games

At its core, Fling to the Finish is not your typical racing game. It features a unique mechanic wherein teams of two players are tethered together by a stretchy elastic rope as they race through 16 challenging obstacle courses. This stretchy rope can both serve as an aid, allowing players to swing their partners across obstacles, or become a hurdle when not managed correctly, heavily relying on player communication and coordination.

The Launch of Version 1.0

Advertisment

With the launch of version 1.0, Fling to the Finish introduces a plethora of new content. Players can look forward to new game modes, extra characters, skins, stickers, and banners. Additionally, the game expands its gameplay with a range of new in-game abilities designed to challenge the coordination and slinging skills of the player duos. The addition of these elements serves to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting, pushing players to hone their skills and work together in new ways.

Special Launch Discount

As a part of the celebration for the launch of Fling to the Finish version 1.0, Daedalic Entertainment is offering a special treat for gamers. There will be a 30% launch discount as part of their annual publisher sale, making it an opportune time for players to try out this unique racing game. The sale will feature over 40 discounted items, including games, official soundtracks, and digital artbooks, making it a tempting offer for all gaming enthusiasts.