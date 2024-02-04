Flesh and Blood: The Card Game Phenomenon Taking the World by Storm

In the realm of trading card games, a new titan has emerged. Flesh and Blood, a creation of Legend Story Studios, is making a swift ascent, challenging industry stalwarts like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Magic: The Gathering. Since its inception five years ago, the game has sold a staggering five million kilograms of cards across the globe, generating an annual revenue between $50 million to $75 million.

The Rise of a Card Game Colossus

Co-founded by CEO James White, the game has been a resounding success, with the vision of a $1 billion annual turnover on the horizon. The journey of Legend Story Studios is one of grit and determination, starting with funds pooled from friends and family, to now offering a $1.5 million prize pool for its pro-circuit— a testament to the game's immense popularity and part of a comprehensive marketing strategy.

Keeping the Tradition Alive

Uniquely, in an era dominated by digital gaming, Flesh and Blood stands out due to its emphasis on in-person interaction. According to White, the game has no digital version, an anomaly in today's gaming landscape, throwing light on the company's belief in the power of human connection. Today, the game is available in over 4000 local game stores spanning 50 countries, with professional player numbers seeing a 30% surge in the last year alone.

Expansion and Future Endeavors

As part of its vision for growth, Legend Story Studios recently relocated to a new office space in Auckland. The company is going through a considerable expansion, actively employing artists and support staff to cater to the increasing demand. The studio is also notorious for keeping its card designs and future products under tight wraps, adding an element of suspense and anticipation for the game's global fanbase. In conversation with White, he hinted at surprises awaiting fans in the coming years, indicating that the journey of Flesh and Blood is far from over.