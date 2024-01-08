en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Final Fantasy XIV Unveils Beastmaster as New Limited Job at Japan FanFest 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Final Fantasy XIV Unveils Beastmaster as New Limited Job at Japan FanFest 2024

In a thrilling revelation at the Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Japan FanFest 2024, Naoki Yoshida, the mastermind director and producer of the game, introduced Beastmaster as the new limited job in the forthcoming 7.X patch series. Marking a significant upgrade in the limited job system, Beastmaster is set to redefine the gaming experience for FFXIV enthusiasts worldwide.

Beastmaster: The New Contender in the Arena

The Beastmaster, like its limited job predecessor Blue Mage, will carry certain restrictions. It won’t be available for Main Scenario Quests, Duty Roulettes, PvP, or deep dungeons. However, the new job is designed to encourage camaraderie and team play. Players can venture into dungeons or trials with pre-made groups or unrestricted parties, facilitating a shared gaming experience.

Unveiling the Beastmaster

The announcement of the Beastmaster, made during Yoshida’s keynote speech at the FFXIV Japan FanFest 2024, has ended months of fan speculation. Earlier hints at the London FanFest in October and Yoshida’s attire at the Las Vegas FanFest had sparked a wildfire of conjecture among fans. Although a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt sported by Yoshida led some to believe in the arrival of a magical DPS job involving animals, the Pictomancer was later announced to fill that role.

Beastmaster: A New Gaming Experience

The Beastmaster promises an immersive and unique gaming experience with its special collection feature. Players can capture and collect monsters, adding a new dimension to the gameplay. While the Beastmaster is expected to arrive during the Dawntrail 7.X patch cycle, it won’t be available at the expansion’s launch. However, eager fans can find more details about this thrilling new addition and other upcoming content on the official FFXIV Dawntrail website. Future updates will reveal more information and artwork for the Beastmaster, keeping the gaming community on their toes.

0
Gaming Japan
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
55 mins ago
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
After nearly three decades of a successful partnership, FIFA and Electronic Arts (EA), the creators of the much-loved FIFA video game series, have announced an end to their collaboration. The decision comes in the wake of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, marking a significant shift in the gaming landscape. The game series, henceforth, will no
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
MCW AR Dominates 2024 Call of Duty League: A Shift in the Weapon Meta
4 hours ago
MCW AR Dominates 2024 Call of Duty League: A Shift in the Weapon Meta
Singaporean Gamers Prefer FIFA and Call of Duty Over Dota 2 and VALORANT: YouGov Study
4 hours ago
Singaporean Gamers Prefer FIFA and Call of Duty Over Dota 2 and VALORANT: YouGov Study
NGELGAMES and Smilegate Unveil New Action Battle Game 'Wonderers: Eternal World'
2 hours ago
NGELGAMES and Smilegate Unveil New Action Battle Game 'Wonderers: Eternal World'
Vulcan Forged Launches Tartarus: A Groundbreaking VR NFT Game
2 hours ago
Vulcan Forged Launches Tartarus: A Groundbreaking VR NFT Game
Street Fighter 6: Anticipation Builds for Mysterious January Release
3 hours ago
Street Fighter 6: Anticipation Builds for Mysterious January Release
Latest Headlines
World News
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
1 min
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
1 min
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
1 min
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
2 mins
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
2 mins
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
2 mins
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
3 mins
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
3 mins
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
3 mins
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
15 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app