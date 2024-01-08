Final Fantasy XIV Unveils Beastmaster as New Limited Job at Japan FanFest 2024

In a thrilling revelation at the Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Japan FanFest 2024, Naoki Yoshida, the mastermind director and producer of the game, introduced Beastmaster as the new limited job in the forthcoming 7.X patch series. Marking a significant upgrade in the limited job system, Beastmaster is set to redefine the gaming experience for FFXIV enthusiasts worldwide.

Beastmaster: The New Contender in the Arena

The Beastmaster, like its limited job predecessor Blue Mage, will carry certain restrictions. It won’t be available for Main Scenario Quests, Duty Roulettes, PvP, or deep dungeons. However, the new job is designed to encourage camaraderie and team play. Players can venture into dungeons or trials with pre-made groups or unrestricted parties, facilitating a shared gaming experience.

Unveiling the Beastmaster

The announcement of the Beastmaster, made during Yoshida’s keynote speech at the FFXIV Japan FanFest 2024, has ended months of fan speculation. Earlier hints at the London FanFest in October and Yoshida’s attire at the Las Vegas FanFest had sparked a wildfire of conjecture among fans. Although a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt sported by Yoshida led some to believe in the arrival of a magical DPS job involving animals, the Pictomancer was later announced to fill that role.

Beastmaster: A New Gaming Experience

The Beastmaster promises an immersive and unique gaming experience with its special collection feature. Players can capture and collect monsters, adding a new dimension to the gameplay. While the Beastmaster is expected to arrive during the Dawntrail 7.X patch cycle, it won’t be available at the expansion’s launch. However, eager fans can find more details about this thrilling new addition and other upcoming content on the official FFXIV Dawntrail website. Future updates will reveal more information and artwork for the Beastmaster, keeping the gaming community on their toes.