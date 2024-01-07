Final Fantasy XIV Hits 30 Million Players, Announces Open Beta for Xbox Series X|S

At the recently concluded Fan Festival in Tokyo, Square Enix celebrated an impressive milestone for their MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, which has now amassed over 30 million registered players. This achievement is especially noteworthy considering the game’s initial launch in 2010, which was less than stellar, and its subsequent renaissance with the release of A Realm Reborn in 2013. The triumphant announcement was made by key team members including producer and director Naoki Yoshida, newly appointed CEO Takashi Kiryu, and brand manager Yoshinori Kitase.

Upcoming Open Beta for Xbox Series X|S

Alongside this significant announcement, Square Enix also shared details about the forthcoming open beta for the Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy XIV. This is scheduled to commence on February 21, but the date may be subject to minor adjustments. The beta will be inclusive of full cross-play capabilities, enabling players to engage and interact across multiple platforms. Furthermore, progression made during the beta phase will be carried over to the full game which is slated for release in spring.

Crossover Event with Final Fantasy XVI

Intriguingly, Square Enix also hinted at an upcoming crossover event with Final Fantasy XVI. However, the specifics of this crossover event remain under wraps. This news follows prior fan events held in London and the Eorzean Symphony Orchestra concert, both of which have played instrumental roles in fostering engagement and expanding the Final Fantasy XIV community.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Journey

The journey of Final Fantasy XIV is a testament to the resilience of the game’s developers and its community. From a rocky start in 2010 to its reinvention with A Realm Reborn in 2013, and now, boasting over 30 million registered players, the game’s success story is nothing short of remarkable. Aside from the game’s engaging content, much of its success can be attributed to the continuous support and updates provided by Square Enix, including the forthcoming open beta for Xbox Series X|S and the hinted Final Fantasy XVI crossover event.