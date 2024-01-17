Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Square Enix Offers Exclusive Glitter Globe to Reward Members

In a unique pre-launch strategy, gaming giant Square Enix has announced an exclusive offer for its Reward Members. Evoking nostalgia and excitement, it has unveiled a glitter globe featuring The Gold Saucer, a popular location from the much-anticipated Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The globe, available through the redemption of in-store points, serves as an enticing bonus for fans, fueling their anticipation for the game's release on February 29th.

A Memorable Pre-Order Bonus

Unlike typical pre-order bonuses, acquiring this glitter globe requires a different approach. It isn't available through conventional pre-order methods but can be obtained by redeeming points earned from purchases or specific actions in the company's store. The globe, a miniature recreation of The Gold Saucer, is limited in quantity, with only 360 units produced globally. A video teaser showcasing the globe was released, capturing characters Aerith, Tifa, and Yuffie amid the thrill of the Saucer.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: A Sequel Chasing Excellence

The forthcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a sequel to a widely appreciated entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. It promises to expand the world of Gaia with both enhanced areas from the original game and entirely new environments. Fans are particularly excited about the revamped combat system, which now allows for combo moves between characters, additional team options, and a variety of new summons. The storyline, a significant attraction, offers a fresh experience for fans.

Anticipation Runs High

The gaming community's anticipation for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is sky-high. The promise of a re-imagined world, updated combat mechanics, and new story elements has set expectations soaring. The unique pre-order bonus in the form of a glitter globe is an added incentive for those who value physical memorabilia associated with their gaming experiences. As the clock ticks down to the launch date, fans eagerly await their chance to explore the reimagined world of Gaia, now more expansive and intricate than ever before.